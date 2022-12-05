Overview

Dr. Mazen Al-Hamwy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Haskell Regional Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Wagoner Community Hospital.



Dr. Al-Hamwy works at MUSKOGEE MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Angina, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.