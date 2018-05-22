Dr. Mazen Abu-Hatab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Hatab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Abu-Hatab, MD
Dr. Mazen Abu-Hatab, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE IGUACU (UNIG) - CAMPUS ITAPERUNA / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Roane Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Mazen Abu Hatab9217 Park West Blvd Ste F3, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 766-2130
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Roane Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Hatab is just awesome. Very kind, considerate of each individual patient. I cannot say enough good things about him.... Highly Recommended...
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDADE IGUACU (UNIG) - CAMPUS ITAPERUNA / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA
Dr. Abu-Hatab has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acute Kidney Failure and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu-Hatab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
