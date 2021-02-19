Overview

Dr. Mayurkumar Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Indu Sharma MD PA in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Tinton Falls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.