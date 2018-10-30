Dr. Mayurkumar Bhakta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhakta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayurkumar Bhakta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mayurkumar Bhakta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Honorhealth Vascular Group - Deer Valley19841 N 27th Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 861-1168
HonorHealth Heart Group - John C. Lincoln9250 N 3rd St Ste 2000, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 861-1168
Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center19829 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-5480
Podiatry Phoenix Orthopedic Consultants Division of Foot and Ankle George Gendy MD19636 N 27th Ave Ste 401, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 861-1168Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bhakta is an amazing physician with great skill and confidence. After performing a very risky procedure to save my friend's life, Dr. Bhakta made sure that I understood everything that happened in surgery and what the plan for the future would be. In the ICU after surgery, my friend's heart was unstable. Dr. Bhakta came in and immediately fixed the situation. My friend is now recovering thanks to this great doctor. I trust Dr. Bhakta completely and will highly recommend him to others!
- Cardiology
- English
- 1831176346
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Bhakta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhakta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhakta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhakta has seen patients for Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhakta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhakta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhakta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhakta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhakta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.