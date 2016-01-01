Dr. Vijay-Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayuri Vijay-Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayuri Vijay-Sharma, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Vijay-Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Group111 Northfield Ave Ste 311, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-2103
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vijay-Sharma?
About Dr. Mayuri Vijay-Sharma, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1326236308
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Sardar Patel Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vijay-Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vijay-Sharma works at
Dr. Vijay-Sharma has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijay-Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vijay-Sharma speaks Hindi.
Dr. Vijay-Sharma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijay-Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijay-Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijay-Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.