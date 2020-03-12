Overview

Dr. Mayuri Sedani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Sedani works at Lvpg Obstetrics and Gynecology-east Stroudsburg in East Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.