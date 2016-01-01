See All Orthodontists in Lecanto, FL
Dr. Mayuri Patel, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mayuri Patel, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lecanto, FL. They graduated from B.J. Medical College Ahmedabad, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Cardiac and Vascular Consultants in Lecanto, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac and Vascular Consultants
    4224 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0943
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mayuri Patel, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    1538326483
    • 1538326483
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Seton Hall University New York NJ
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple University Johnstown PA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • B.J. Medical College Ahmedabad, India
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayuri Patel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Cardiac and Vascular Consultants in Lecanto, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

