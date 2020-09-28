Dr. Mayur Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayur Trivedi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayur Trivedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from UC Davis Med Sch and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology & Hepatology Specialists Inc.2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 203, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 254-3893
-
2
Gastroenterology & Hepatology Specialists Inc.2230 Lynn Rd Ste 210, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3748
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trivedi?
Dr. Trivedi has helped me immeasurably, and I have appreciated him a great deal. But he does lack a little bit of empathy when listening to distressing symptoms (which are probably very common to him) and can be a bit abrupt. I mentioned this to a nurse, who said he has good days and bad days. But as a whole, I have really benefitted from him and would recommend!
About Dr. Mayur Trivedi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1629265046
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.