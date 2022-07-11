Overview

Dr. Mayur Narayan, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Narayan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.