See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati

Dr. Kanjia works at KSF Orthopaedic Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    KSF- Willowbrook
    13333 Dotson Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-6960
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX 77389 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 534-7860
  3. 3
    KSF Orthopaedic Center, P.A.
    17270 Red Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-6960
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kanjia?

    Oct 26, 2022
    Short wait time , thorough exam, concerned and caring dr.
    Loretha Logan — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kanjia to family and friends

    Dr. Kanjia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kanjia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD.

    About Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932424751
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Arkansas For Med Sciences
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanjia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanjia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanjia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanjia has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanjia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanjia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanjia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanjia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanjia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.