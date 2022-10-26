Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanjia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati
Dr. Kanjia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
KSF- Willowbrook13333 Dotson Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 440-6960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (832) 534-7860
-
3
KSF Orthopaedic Center, P.A.17270 Red Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 440-6960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanjia?
Short wait time , thorough exam, concerned and caring dr.
About Dr. Mayur Kanjia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1932424751
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Arkansas For Med Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanjia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanjia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanjia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanjia works at
Dr. Kanjia has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanjia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanjia speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanjia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanjia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanjia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanjia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.