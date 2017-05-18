Dr. Mayumi Mori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayumi Mori, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayumi Mori, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Mori works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocare Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 100, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 326-8895
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mori?
Great doctor! Very friendly, calm, and engaging toward my baby. Explained conditions and solutions clearly and thoroughly. Quick to answer my questions. Appears to be very knowledgeable and sincere. She made my baby very comfortable to be around her. My baby had several complications due to prematurity and had to be seen by plenty of doctors. I must say that Dr. Mori is one of the nicest we've met. Her office is quite a drive from us but she's worth it.
About Dr. Mayumi Mori, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English, Japanese
- 1003819905
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mori works at
Dr. Mori has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mori speaks Japanese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.