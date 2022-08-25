Overview

Dr. Mayte Sandrin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Sandrin works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Diabetes & Endocrinology in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.