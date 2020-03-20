See All Ophthalmologists in Clermont, FL
Dr. Mayssa Aziz-Toppino, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mayssa Aziz-Toppino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clermont, FL. 

Dr. Aziz-Toppino works at Toppino Eye Care in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Toppino Eye Care
    1804 Oakley Seaver Dr Ste B, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 243-8704
  2. 2
    Margarita Correa MD - Physical Medicine Institute
    1715 E Highway 50 Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 243-8704
  3. 3
    Clermont Ambulatory Surgical Center Lllp
    255 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 536-6340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Cataract Removal Surgery
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Mayssa Aziz-Toppino, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1174674212
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayssa Aziz-Toppino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz-Toppino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz-Toppino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz-Toppino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz-Toppino works at Toppino Eye Care in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aziz-Toppino’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz-Toppino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz-Toppino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz-Toppino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz-Toppino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

