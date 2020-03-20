Dr. Mayssa Aziz-Toppino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz-Toppino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayssa Aziz-Toppino, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayssa Aziz-Toppino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clermont, FL.
Locations
Toppino Eye Care1804 Oakley Seaver Dr Ste B, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-8704
Margarita Correa MD - Physical Medicine Institute1715 E Highway 50 Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-8704
Clermont Ambulatory Surgical Center Lllp255 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 536-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Toppino does an amazing job with all of my eye care needs. She is personable and qualified as a doctor at the top of her field. I highly recommend Dr. Toppino.
About Dr. Mayssa Aziz-Toppino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1174674212
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz-Toppino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz-Toppino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz-Toppino speaks Arabic.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz-Toppino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz-Toppino.
