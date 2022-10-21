See All Neurologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Maysa Ridha, MD

Neurology
4 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maysa Ridha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy.

Dr. Ridha works at Neurology First / Coresight Neuro-Ophthalmology in Carmel, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coresight Neuro-ophthalmology LLC
    13400 N Meridian St Ste 283, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 798-0040
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurology First
    107 S Washington St Ste C, Kokomo, IN 46901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 798-0040
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I really injoy going too my appointment with her she does a wonderful job and she has great compassion for people
    Bridge — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maysa Ridha, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851512800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Upstate Med University
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Marys Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maysa Ridha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ridha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ridha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ridha has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

