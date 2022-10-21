Overview

Dr. Maysa Ridha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy.



Dr. Ridha works at Neurology First / Coresight Neuro-Ophthalmology in Carmel, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.