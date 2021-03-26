See All Dermatologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dermatology
Dr. Mays Al-Shaer, MD is a Dermatologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Al-Shaer works at Premier Medical Group - Dermatology Division in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rash and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Poughkeepsie Dermatology
    243 North Rd Ste 202, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845) 451-7272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Rash
Dermatitis
Acne
Rash
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    Mar 26, 2021
    I look forward to seeing Dr Al-Shaer again and so grateful she healed my son of a skin condition due to Epstein Barr caused by stress. After years of seeing other drs no one but Dr. Al-Shaer was able to correctly diagnose and treat him!!! I trust my own cosmetic consult and procedure will be as successful!!! PS Although my insurance is not accepted Dr Al-Shaer is worth every dime!!!
    Dermatology
    English
    1225235294
    University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
    University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
