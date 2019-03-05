Dr. Mayralis Dejesus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejesus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayralis Dejesus, MD
Dr. Mayralis Dejesus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara.
Wellmed At Greenway Park2455 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 599-6000
- 2 4103 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Wonderful provider! She spent over 25 minutes speaking to me one to one and answered all my questions; very empathetic, professional, and nice. However, staff is very rude at that location. It is almost impossible to schedule an appointment. A man there named Joseph hung up on me twice then left me on hold for 20 minutes. Such a shame considering the providers there are amazing.
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568857423
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- U Autonoma de Guadalajara
- University of Puerto Rico
- Family Practice
Dr. Dejesus speaks Spanish.
