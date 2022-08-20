Dr. Mayra Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayra Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mayra Sanchez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School Of Medicine
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group425 Post Rd Fl 1, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (475) 210-4727
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We greeted each other then got right to business going over my different tests and the results. She always gives me all the information I need to make a decision. She never has pushed me in one direction or another. She is not the type of Dr to leave the hospital when she is finished. She'll wait for you to wake up and talk with you. I wish more were like Dr. Sanchez.
About Dr. Mayra Sanchez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1073794616
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Manometry, Gastroparesis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.