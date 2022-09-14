Overview

Dr. Mayra Oberto-Medina, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Blaine, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG|DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with North Memorial Health, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.



Dr. Oberto-Medina works at North Memorial Health Rheumatology in Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.