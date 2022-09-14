Dr. Mayra Oberto-Medina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberto-Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayra Oberto-Medina, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mayra Oberto-Medina, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Blaine, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG|DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with North Memorial Health, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.
Locations
Lakeland Health Services Inc.11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 210, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always cares and listens to what im going through. Does everything she can to improve my quality life. I highly recommend this doctor!!
About Dr. Mayra Oberto-Medina, DO
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790738185
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG|DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED &amp; SURG
