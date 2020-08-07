Dr. Nieves-Rios has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayra Nieves-Rios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mayra Nieves-Rios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Oakcliff Ob-gyn Associates3111 Sylvan Ave, Dallas, TX 75212 Directions (214) 651-8739
2
Lbu Health Center4732 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, TX 75211 Directions (469) 993-7330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mayra Nieves-Rios, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992789168
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
