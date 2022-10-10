Overview

Dr. Mayra Acosta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.



Dr. Acosta works at Advanced Rheumatology of South Florida in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.