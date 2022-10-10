Dr. Mayra Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayra Acosta, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayra Acosta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.
Locations
Advanced Rheumatology of South Florida3659 S Miami Ave Ste 3005, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 860-6260Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Rheumatology of South Florida3661 S Miami Ave Ste 801, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 860-6260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Acosta is very professional and knowledgeable Reumatologist. I am very happy with her treatment and I will recommend her to my family and friends. Her staff is awesome too.
About Dr. Mayra Acosta, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083861439
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- University Of Puerto Rico Mayaguez Campus
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acosta has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acosta speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.