Dr. Maynard Phelps, DMD
Overview
Dr. Maynard Phelps, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Phelps works at
Locations
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery7481 Right Flank Rd Ste 120, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-5416Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Drs Tankersley Lee Kenney716 Denbigh Blvd Ste C1, Newport News, VA 23608 Directions (757) 874-6501
Sandston Office5510 Whiteside Rd, Sandston, VA 23150 Directions (804) 737-0992Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phelps not only does the work of a superhero.. he looks like one too! He is easy going, non-judgemental, and will put you at ease as soon as you meet him. His staff is amazing and easy going as well. Great group.
About Dr. Maynard Phelps, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
