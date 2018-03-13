Overview

Dr. Maynard Phelps, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Phelps works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Sandston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.