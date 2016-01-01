Dr. Mayling Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayling Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayling Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 48 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 875-1184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mayling Chu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1801934021
Education & Certifications
- Suny-Downstate Med Ctr
- Long Island College Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Ophthalmology
