Dr. Mayling Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.



They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.