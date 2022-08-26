Dr. Mayli Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayli Davis, MD
Dr. Mayli Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Ophthalmology Associates1201 Summit Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Directions (817) 332-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Eye Lid Surgery and Laser Center6208 Colleyville Blvd Ste 100, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 329-4480Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr. Davis due to a cysts on my eyelid that had bothered me for many years. Dr. Davis and her staff members were kind, knowledgeable and extremely friendly. I would have no issues returning to her practice and would recommend you consider her practice for your needs.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Southwestern Med Ctr
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- University of Kansas
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Spasm and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.