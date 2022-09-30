Overview

Dr. Maylene Peralta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loyola Univ



Dr. Peralta works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

