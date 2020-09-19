Overview

Dr. Mayez El-Harake, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. El-Harake works at Raleigh Regional Cancer Center in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.