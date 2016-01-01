Overview

Dr. Mayer Rashtian III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Rashtian III works at Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.