Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fishman works at
Locations
TGMG Riverview3140 S Falkenburg Rd Ste 104, Riverview, FL 33578 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s kept me going for more than 13 years. I’ve been stage 4 for the whole time. He’s the man !
About Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1999 - Internal Medicine
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.