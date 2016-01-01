Overview

Dr. Mayer Ezer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Ezer works at Medical Group Primary Care Manalapan in Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.