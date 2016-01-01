Dr. Ballas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer Ballas, MD
Dr. Mayer Ballas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
-
1
Ballas Mayer MD Office11045 Queens Blvd Ste 114, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 520-0001
-
2
Diagnostic & Interventional Cardiac Svcs. PC131 W 35th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 475-8066
- 3 11241 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-8050
-
4
Gramercy Cardiac Diagnostic Services P.c.2329 Nostrand Ave Ste 600, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 859-0046
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1215968318
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
