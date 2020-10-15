Overview

Dr. Mayer Adler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Adler works at MAYER ADLER, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.