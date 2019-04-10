Overview

Dr. Mayda Arias, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Arias works at Southeast Florida Hematology-Oncology Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.