Dr. Mayda Arias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mayda Arias, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Southeast Florida Hematology-Oncology Group5700 N Federal Hwy Ste 5, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 776-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arias actually takes the time to explain everything to you in detail. She is never rushed!
About Dr. Mayda Arias, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205851797
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Arias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arias accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arias has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arias speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arias.
