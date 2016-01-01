Dr. Maybin Simfukwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simfukwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maybin Simfukwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maybin Simfukwe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Medical Arts Hospital, Shannon Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Lubbock3708 22nd Pl Unit 1, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 771-7412
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689635559
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Simfukwe has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simfukwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simfukwe speaks Spanish.
