Dr. Maybin Simfukwe, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maybin Simfukwe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Medical Arts Hospital, Shannon Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Simfukwe works at Lubbock Nephrology in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lubbock
    3708 22nd Pl Unit 1, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 771-7412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Covenant Childrens Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Medical Arts Hospital
  • Shannon Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Maybin Simfukwe, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689635559
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
