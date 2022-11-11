Overview

Dr. Mayank Shukla, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Rosedale, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shukla works at ROSEDALE MEDICAL OFFICE PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Rosedale, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY, Brooklyn, NY, New York, NY and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.