Dr. Mayank Shukla, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5 (126)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mayank Shukla, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Rosedale, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Shukla works at ROSEDALE MEDICAL OFFICE PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Rosedale, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY, Brooklyn, NY, New York, NY and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayank Shukla MD
    25302 147TH AVE, Rosedale, NY 11422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-7077
    Allergy Asthma Sleep Center
    3272 STeinway St, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-7077
    Allergy Asthma Sleep Center
    2833 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-7077
    Mayank Shukla MD
    50 E 42nd St Rm 2305, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-7077
    Mayank Shukla MD
    345 E 37th St Rm 319, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 880-2222
    Allergy Asthma Sleep Center
    314 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-7077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Sleep Apnea
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough
Overweight
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Diabetes Type 2
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hives
Hypertension
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Sinusitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis
Allergies
Allergy Drops
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Angioedema
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Breast Lump
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cataplexy
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Tonsillitis
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Cluster Headache
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Deviated Septum
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Emphysema
Empyema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Environmental Allergy Testing
Eosinophilia
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing
Eye Infections
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Cystitis
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intertrigo
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern
Itchy Skin
Jet Lag
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Narcolepsy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pediatric Sleep Apnea
Pediatric Sleep Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Procedures
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (ST
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 11, 2022
    he's always on top of everything refills medications and his staff is caring too.
    tanya — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Mayank Shukla, MD

    Education & Certifications

