Dr. Mayank Shukla, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Mayank Shukla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mayank Shukla, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Rosedale, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shukla works at
Locations
-
1
Mayank Shukla MD25302 147TH AVE, Rosedale, NY 11422 Directions (212) 661-7077
-
2
Allergy Asthma Sleep Center3272 STeinway St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (212) 661-7077
-
3
Allergy Asthma Sleep Center2833 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (212) 661-7077
-
4
Mayank Shukla MD50 E 42nd St Rm 2305, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 661-7077
-
5
Mayank Shukla MD345 E 37th St Rm 319, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 880-2222
-
6
Allergy Asthma Sleep Center314 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (212) 661-7077
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shukla?
he's always on top of everything refills medications and his staff is caring too.
About Dr. Mayank Shukla, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Urdu and Yiddish
- 1356403042
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla works at
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shukla speaks Hindi, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Urdu and Yiddish.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
