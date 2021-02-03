Overview

Dr. Mayank Pathak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Pathak works at Pavilion Neurology Med Grp Inc in Orange, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.