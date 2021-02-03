Dr. Pathak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayank Pathak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mayank Pathak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Pavilion Neurology Medical Group Inc.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 730, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 541-6800
Parkinsons Movement & Disorder Medical Group Inc.9940 Talbert Ave Ste 204, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-5062
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nice doctor. Good bedside manners.
About Dr. Mayank Pathak, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1114959475
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
