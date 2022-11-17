Dr. Mayank Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayank Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayank Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tarzana, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18321 Ventura Blvd Ste 150, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 776-0660
2
Samuel Spigelman MD A Professional Corporation18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 514, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 776-0660
3
Providence Tarzana Medical Center18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (310) 303-7496
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr patel not only saved me from superpubic surgery but from years of catherization and infections. I have had ms and Parkinson’s ms since I am 27 I am 86 now. He and his staff are beyond kind ns and professional! I love them and highly recommend them
About Dr. Mayank Patel, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
