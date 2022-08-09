Dr. Mayank Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayank Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayank Gupta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas Pain Management10995 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 386-3047
-
2
Kansas Pain Management373 W 1st Ter Ste 150, Lamar, MO 64759 Directions (913) 372-8238
-
3
Kansas Pain Management - Leavenworth711 Marshall St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 386-3045
-
4
Kansas Pain Management - Leavenworth3550 S 4th St Ste 282, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 372-8241
-
5
Kansas Pain Management - Ottawa13015 Main St, Ottawa, KS 66067 Directions (913) 372-8239
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
From Ms. Vera Copeland: Excellent in every way. Dr. Gupta did a medial branch block procedure. My pain immediately went down after the procedure. I also received an RFA last December, and have had no headaches since then. I highly recommend Kansas Pain Management. -Vera Copeland
About Dr. Mayank Gupta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1023104445
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
