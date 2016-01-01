See All Psychiatrists in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Mayanaz Syeda-Mian, MD

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mayanaz Syeda-Mian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4009 Old Denton Rd # 114-199, Carrollton, TX 75007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 855-8860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Mayanaz Syeda-Mian, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1649338625
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
