Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Trueman works at Colorado Foot and Ankle in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Foot and Ankle
    455 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 (719) 475-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medicaid of Colorado

    About Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316467459
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hoboken University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland-College Park
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trueman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trueman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trueman works at Colorado Foot and Ankle in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Trueman’s profile.

    Dr. Trueman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trueman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trueman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trueman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

