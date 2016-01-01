Overview

Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Trueman works at Colorado Foot and Ankle in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

