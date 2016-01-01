See All Psychiatrists in Corbin, KY
Dr. Maya Todd, MD

Psychiatry
6 years of experience

Dr. Maya Todd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Todd works at Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology in Corbin, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health
    1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 523-8521

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1922530658
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
