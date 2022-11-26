See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Maya Thosani, MD

Dermatology
4 (11)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maya Thosani, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE.

Dr. Thosani works at Spectrum Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Dermatology
    9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 948-8400
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Spectrum Dermatology
    2394 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 948-8400
  3. 3
    Integrated Oncology Network Pllc
    7337 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 712-8741
  4. 4
    Spectrum Dermatology Pllc
    20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 948-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Dr. Thosani has performed at least six mohs surgery on me. What keeps me going back to her is her bedside manner she has a good sense of humor she talks to you while she’s performing her surgery she’s extremely professional and she takes the least amount of skin that she needs to in order to make sure that you are cancer free in that area. I recommend her to everybody.
    Steve Pass — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Maya Thosani, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thosani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thosani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thosani has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thosani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thosani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thosani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thosani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thosani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

