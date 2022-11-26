Dr. Thosani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya Thosani, MD
Overview
Dr. Maya Thosani, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE.
Locations
Spectrum Dermatology9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 948-8400Thursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Spectrum Dermatology2394 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 948-8400
Integrated Oncology Network Pllc7337 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 712-8741
Spectrum Dermatology Pllc20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 948-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thosani has performed at least six mohs surgery on me. What keeps me going back to her is her bedside manner she has a good sense of humor she talks to you while she’s performing her surgery she’s extremely professional and she takes the least amount of skin that she needs to in order to make sure that you are cancer free in that area. I recommend her to everybody.
About Dr. Maya Thosani, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
