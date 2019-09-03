See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Murray, UT
Dr. Maya Thomas, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maya Thomas, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at Intermountain Neurology and Sleep Center in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Neurology and Sleep Center
    999 E Murray Holladay Rd Ste 201, Murray, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 266-5559

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Sep 03, 2019
    About Dr. Maya Thomas, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English, Hindi
    • 1730138629
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Medical School
    • Harbor Hospital
    • University of Utah
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.