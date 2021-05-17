Dr. Maya Spodik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spodik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Spodik, MD
Overview
Dr. Maya Spodik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Spodik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bustleton Gastroenterology2000 Grant Ave Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spodik?
She is really the best and very professional
About Dr. Maya Spodik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356559850
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spodik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spodik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spodik works at
Dr. Spodik has seen patients for Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spodik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spodik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spodik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spodik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spodik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.