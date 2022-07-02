Dr. Maya Sardesai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sardesai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Sardesai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maya Sardesai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
1
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview328 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
2
Sleep Medicine Center at Harborview912 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
- Harborview Medical Center
Dr Sardesai is the most amazing, knowledgeable, professional, who was responsible for my biopsy surgery which diagnosed my stage 4 Mantle Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. I got to see my tonsils on candid camera. Dr Sardesai communicates clearly, and with care.
About Dr. Maya Sardesai, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1275789240
- QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
