Overview

Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Sanghavi works at Maya M Sanghavi MD FACOG in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.