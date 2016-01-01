Dr. Maya Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maya Rao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/51 Audubon Avenue Office51 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023130101
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Acidosis, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
