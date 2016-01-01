Overview

Dr. Maya Rao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at CUIMC/51 Audubon Avenue Office in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.