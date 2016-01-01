See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Galloway, NJ
Dr. Maya Ramchand, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maya Ramchand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Galloway, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    28 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 (609) 646-2450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Muscle Spasm
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Maya Ramchand, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    English, Panjabi
    • English, Panjabi
    Languages Spoken
    1366654022
    • 1366654022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramchand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramchand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramchand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramchand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramchand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramchand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
