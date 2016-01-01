Dr. Maya Ramagopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramagopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Ramagopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maya Ramagopal, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Ramagopal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Child Health Institute of New Jersey89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 314-6898
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramagopal?
About Dr. Maya Ramagopal, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1699710137
Education & Certifications
- Montreal Children's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Jawaharlal Institute Of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramagopal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramagopal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramagopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramagopal works at
Dr. Ramagopal has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramagopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramagopal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramagopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramagopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramagopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.