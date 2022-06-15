Dr. Maya Peris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Peris, MD
Overview
Dr. Maya Peris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7557 Rambler Rd Ste 940, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-4988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maya Peris, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1720152572
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peris.
