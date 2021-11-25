See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Maya Peltsverger, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maya Peltsverger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CELJABINSK MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Peltsverger works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 507-1786

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Nov 25, 2021
    I took my mother to see Dr. Peltsverger or the first time today. My mom had been seeing a different doctor since 2014. The last visit with her prior doctor was very unprofessional. After explaining to her primary doctor that she was no longer comfortable with her endocrinologist, she was referred to see Dr. Peltsverger. This doctor took so much time with my mom explaining and detail exactly what she planned to do. She taught us so much more about my mom's adrenal deficiency and how to treat it in this initial appointment then we got from her prior doctor in the last 7 years. I really wish we had then sent to see this doctor since day one of my mom's diagnosis. We are extremely pleased with her and we appreciate the time she spent with us to make sure we understood everything we needed to. I have absolutely no complaint from today's visit at all. Very professional very well spoken and very caring towards myself and my mom.
    Internal Medicine
    21 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1891998571
    CELJABINSK MEDICAL ACADEMY
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Dr. Maya Peltsverger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Peltsverger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peltsverger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Peltsverger works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peltsverger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peltsverger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peltsverger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

