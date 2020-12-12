Overview

Dr. Maya Pathikonda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Pathikonda works at Airline Pediatrics in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.